It was just a few days back when we got to know that Ashley Judd was taken to an ICU trauma ward in South Africa after suffering massive catastrophic injuries in an accident in the Congo. The actress had injured her leg during an excursion on the Congo rainforest when she tripped over a fallen tree in the dark. Ashley talked about the same on an Instagram Live with The New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof as well. Now, the actress took to Twitter t narrate what actually happened with her and how he ended up in the hospital because of some kind and helpful Congolese people. Ashley Judd and Neil Patrick to Star in Chad Hodge’s Next Titled Anita.

The actress shares a series of video and picture of what happened after she broke her leg. In a few photos, she is seeing resting in a hammock while being carried by men. In a picture, you can see her leg wrapped up in a temporary cast which helped her minimise the pain. She is also seen resting on the lap of a woman, who was part of the community who helped her reach the hospital. She is also seen sitting on a motorbike as she made and exit from the forest. She wrote a big caption with the photos and video and thanked the people who helped her.

An excerpt of her caption read, "Friends. Without my Congolese brothers and sisters, my internal bleeding would have likely killed me, and I would have lost my leg. I wake up weeping in gratitude, deeply moved by each person who contributed something life-giving and spirit salving during my grueling 55-hour odyssey. Here are some of their stories." and went on to narrate the whole incident and revealed that she had injured her leg at four places and had nerve damage. Ashley Judd Hospitalised After Suffering Massive Catastrophic Leg Injury.

Check Out The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Judd (@ashley_judd)

Judd spoke about the accident on Instagram Live from her hospital bed. She talked about how she was now in an "ICU trauma unit in beautiful South Africa, which has taken me in from the Congo, a country I deeply love which is not, unfortunately, equipped to deal with massive catastrophic injuries like I have had." She emphasised that the incident further illuminated the privilege she held as a person of means visiting the Congo. She explained during the Instagram live, "The difference between a Congolese person and me is disaster insurance that allowed me 55 hours after my accident to get to an operating table in South Africa."

Judd was working in the Congo at a research camp studying an endangered species of apes called bonobos. "Bonobos matter. And so do the people in whose ancestral forest they range and the other 25,600,000 Congolese in need of humanitarian assistance," Judd wrote on Instagram.

