Posing nude on Instagram needs guts, and well, Hollywood actor Josh Brolin, 52, did the same and churned the most viral content of the day. Yes, you read that right. The supervillain from the Avengers franchise shared a picture of himself on Instagram that showed off his muscular body. The naked photo of the star clearly proves that lockdown has not at all affected his eating habits and he still has a sexy looking physique. “At the end of the day a life will judged by how often you were naked. Nobody told they meant metaphorically, " he captioned the post. Josh Brolin Birthday Special: Move Over Thanos, These Roles of the Avengers: Endgame Star Need Your Attention!

In the photo, we see Josh sipping his morning caffeine outside his RV. He also mentioned that the stripped-down pic is clicked by none other than his wife Kathryn. Thanos' latest Instagram picture invited a lot of comments where someone advised him to use 'sunscreen' and other jokingly said that the villain has a 'retirement plan'. Must say, we are thoroughly impressed with that well-built bod. Outer Range: Josh Brolin to Topline Amazon's Mystery Series.

Check Out Josh Brolin's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin)

What do you think of Josh's latest post? Meanwhile, the actor and his wife are expecting their second child. The couple is already parents to daughter Westlyn. Also, Josh's wife Kathryn has been sharing her pregnancy journey on social media quite often. She is due this month. Stay tuned!

