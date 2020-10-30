Actors Awkwafina and Sandra Oh will play sisters in an upcoming untitled comedy film. Jen D'Angelo is on board to pen the script and also produce. Oh will star as a lonely recluse whose life changes when her sister vows to mend their relationship by helping her fulfill a lifelong dream -- that is to appear as a contestant on her favourite game show, , reports variety.com. Netflix Renews The Baby-Sitters Club For Season Two

Awkwafina will next be featured in voice roles in projects "The Little Mermaid" and "Raya And The Last Dragon", besides in a major role in the Marvel film "Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings". Stay Close: Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, Richard Armitage to Star in Netflix’s Series Adaptation of a Bestselling Novel

Check Out Netflix's Official Tweet Below:

Awkwafina & Sandra Oh in a comedy together? 𝓁𝒾𝓉𝑒𝓇𝒶𝓁𝓁𝓎 a dream come true. In a new film written by Jen D’Angelo, a lonely recluse's life is upended when her train wreck of a sister vows to help her fulfill her lifelong ambition: be a contestant on her favorite game show. pic.twitter.com/95Rt4xmmUu — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 29, 2020

Oh, an Emmy nominee for her series "Killing Eve", will next feature in show "The Chair" and have a voice role in "Tiger's Apprentice", alongside Henry Golding and Bowen Yang.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2020 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).