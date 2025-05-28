Hollywood star Hugh Jackman’s ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness is not holding back as she spoke for the first time since filing for divorce from the actor. Furness and the Deadpool & Wolverine star, 56, wed in 1996 before announcing their amicable separation in 2023 after 27 years of marriage. She called their split “a profound wound that cuts deep”, reports People magazine. “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal”, the 69-year-old Australian actress said in a statement to the Daily Mail. Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness Announce Separation After 27 Years of Marriage.

“However I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us”, Furness said. “This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage”. As per People, the producer and philanthropist shared that the process has helped her as she “gained much knowledge and wisdom”.

“Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose. It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom”, she told the outlet. Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Announce Divorce; Couple Part Away After 27 Years of Marriage.

Furness shared the “one thing” she’s learned is “that none of this is personal”. “We are all on our individual journeys and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random. We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves...I remain grateful”, she added.

Hugh Jackman Spotted With Sutton Foster

In early January, Jackman was photographed holding hands with his former ‘Music Man’ co-star Sutton Foster for a low-key, laughter-filled night out for dinner in Santa Monica, California. Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Photographed Holding Hands During Dinner Outing Amid Dating Rumours (Watch Video).

Foster, 50, filed for divorce in October 2024 from husband Ted Griffin following 10 years of marriage.

