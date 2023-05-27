Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has shared the closest look yet of her biggest tattoo. The pop star just gave her fans a peek at her mysterious dragon tattoo on her hip in a new Instagram post. Eilish, who has two other tattoos -- fairies on her hand, and her last name on her sternum -- seems to like to keep her third tattoo, a large dragon on her right hip, hidden from the public, reports People magazine. One of the only times her fans had previously caught a glimpse of the ink was after the 2021 Met Gala when she posed inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a high-slit red gown and posted a picture of it that showed the bottom of the dragon's winding tail. Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ Becomes Her Sixth Song to Cross a Billion Streams on Spotify.

View Billie's Dragon Tattoo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

As per People, she finally showed the face of her dragon tattoo, which rises almost to the level of her pierced belly button, with a video of her posing on a chair in her dressing room. The dragon tattoo is ultra-detailed with winding whiskers, sharp teeth and noticeable spikes -- starkly contrasting the rainbow belt on her denim jeans and cherub-print T-shirt. On the flip side, though, it's perfectly matched to her jet-black hair. Her dragon tattoo wasn't quite long enough to peek out of the mesh-accented goth-glam look she wore to the 2023 Met Gala.

