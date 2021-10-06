Black Adam is all set for release next year and the talent behind it is setting up a new look at it for us which is scheduled to debut this month at DC Fandome. Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson follows the first champion and Shazam’s arch-nemesis and how he changes the hierarchy of the DC universe. Through a series of teasers through the months, Johnson has been hyping us up for our first look at Black Adam. Aside from a few concept photos and art, we had no idea of what the suit looked like, until now. Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Shares New BTS Still From His Superhero Film; Don’t Miss the Sly Costume Sneak Peek!

Just recently, the Black Adam suit ended up leaking on the internet and everyone is gushing over how good it looks. It will have a rugged and worn out look to it while still maintaining faithfulness to the comics. It even seems to be somewhat similar to the Shazam suit, only with Black on it. Whatever you say, the suit surely has us hyped up for Black Adam.

Alongside the suit we even got a bonus look at the armour that will be donned by Hawkman. Hawkman, who will be portrayed by Aldis Hodge, will don the armour that is really close to his look in the comics. The helmet especially looks wonderful, and while we just have a side look at the armour, it looks like it will be fun to see on the big screen. Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Flaunts His Ripped Body As He Gets Ready To Shoot a ‘Cool Cutting Edge Scene’ (View Pic).

You can check out Black Adam costume below

With DC Fandome just around the corner, we are more than excited to get our first look at Black Adam. Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi and Pierce Brosnan with the film scheduled to release on July 29, 2022.

