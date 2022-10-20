Dwayne Johnson-starrer Black Adam was released in theatres on October 20, 2022. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film follows Black Adam as being awoken after five years, he embarks on a rampage. The movie has opened to mixed reviews from critics. However, after release, Black Adam leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. Black Adam: The Highly Anticipated Cameo From Dwayne Johnson's DC Film Leaks Online, Confirms Rumours (SPOILER ALERT).

Watch the Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson’s Latest DC Film Took ‘A Lot of Edits’ To Avoid R Rating.

For the unversed, Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman. The film also stars Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell and more. Black Adam is playing in theatres right now.

