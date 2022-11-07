The long wait finally comes to an end this Friday when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in theatres. After the unfortunate passing of Chadwick Boseman, director Ryan Coogler had a tough task at hand, and it looks like the director might have delivered as the promos for the movie have promised an highly emotional story. Black Panther Wakanda Forever Review: Early Reactions Laud Ryan Coogler's Marvel Sequel, Call It MCU Phase 4's Best Project!

With early press for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever saying that the movie delivers on all the beats you would expect it to, it looks like the team might have delivered another beautiful story. So, before we check out Marvel's next offering in theatres this Friday, let's take a look at what the movie is all about and what we can expect from it.

Cast

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars Letitia Wright as Shuri who will be joined by returning cast member like Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Winston Duke as M'Baku and Florence Kasumba as Ayo. She will also be joined by newcomers like Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams and Michaela Cole as Aneka.

Plot

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sees Wakanda grieving as the unfortunate death of King T'Challa leaves them in a vulnerable state. With Talokan emerging from under the water, a new threat appears as Namor rallies his troops to attach the vulnerable nation.

Watch the Trailer:

Release Date

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in theatres worldwide on November 11, 2022. Black Panther Wakanda Forever: Director Ryan Coogler Says Introducing a New 'Black Panther' Was All About Honouring Chadwick Boseman (Watch Video).

Review

The reviews for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever aren't out yet, but the moment they are the page will be updated.

