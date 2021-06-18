After a long delay and multiple release dates, Marvel’s Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, will finally release on July 9, 2021 in select theatres and on Disney+'s Premier Access. Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War as it sees Natasha on the run from SHIELD, while she confronts her own past. She meets her 'family' - Yelena Belova(Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) as they take on the mysterious Taskmaster. Black Widow Early Reactions: Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh’s Solid Performances in This MCU Flick Bowl Over the Critics!

Black Widow the movie is a strange event, for Natasha's character had already died during the events of Avengers: Endgame. So while this is the first time MCU is giving a solo movie to one of its biggest heroes, after her demise. Which raises a lot of questions as to how Black Widow will impact the future of MCU. Not to mention, Natasha's past itself is checkered; we only know hints and bits of what she was doing before SHIELD. While Black Widow will most definitely delve into her past, there are some pertinent questions that we hope the films answers in its narrative. Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson Is Happy That Her Marvel Movie Character Has Moved Away From Hyper-Sexualisation.

What happened in Budapest?

During the first Avengers film, there is a throwaway dialogue during the third act between Hawkeye and Black Widow with her saying “This feels like Budapest” with Hawkeye replying back “You and me remember Budapest differently”. This was later recalled into their conversation in Avengers: Endgame. Ever since then fans have wanted an answer to what exactly happened during their mission in Budapest since the history between Black Widow and Hawkeye tracks to long back.

What's the Red on Natasha's Ledger?

In The Avengers, Loki remings Natasha of all the red in her ledger. In Black Widow, we will be having a peek into Natasha's past, of how she was trained to be an assassin by the Russian secret spy service in their mysterious Red Room, also known as the Black Widow program. The program specialises into taking young women and turning them into the world's deadliest assassins. So what all did this program made Natasha to do that she baulked at one point and went to join the SHIELD?

Who is Natasha's Father?

In Avengers: Endgame, the Red Skull hails Black Widow as 'Daughter of Ivan'. Natasha claims that even she didn't know about her father's name. However, going by what we saw in the trailers of Black Widow, Alexei is set up to be her father. So who is Ivan? Also, what happened to Natasha's family during the events of Avengers: Endgame? Why did they not contact her before she came in touch with her? After all, thanks to the events of The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, Black Widow was quite a popular public figure, so they would know where to look!

How Does it set up the Phase 4 of MCU?

With Black Widow being the first movie release of phase 4, we would like to see how it sets up this next phase going forward. Originally slated to be the first project of phase 4, it was replaced by WandaVision. With Taskmaster and General Ross showing up we hope that it hints towards The Thunderbolts. Few leakers are even suggesting that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus might make an appearance as well.

Will Hawkeye appear?

The friendship between Hawkeye and Black Widow has been a really important part of both the characters, so Hawkeye appearing can’t be completely off the cards as it may be able to showcase the beginning of their friendship.

