By this point I think everyone and their mother have watched Black Widow, and while it wasn’t the best we have seen out of this franchise, it was still enjoyable. Aside from the big Scarlett Johansson and Disney Lawsuit that shook the entertainment world, Black Widow had a lot going for it. It was the first solo film for this character after a long wait. Scheduled to release last year, it was cathartic to finally see this character being brought to screen. Scarlett Johansson and Disney Settle Explosive Lawsuit Over ‘Black Widow’ Pay.

Now of course while talking about Black Widow, there was one particular scene that bugged many. It takes place at the ending after the climactic battle. After telling her “family” to run away as the US Government starts surrounding her, the camera just cuts to black and we see Natasha in her Avengers: Infinity War outfit. Jarring right? There was really no explanation for how she got out of there and since release has left many wondering what the hell just happened.

After its release on Disney+ we finally have an answer for this and it does help explain a few things. By going into the deleted section scenes for the film, there is a scene that does explain the exact thing. You can watch it down below.

Black Widow Deleted Scene

“it was all me” new black widow deleted scene so true natasha romanoff smartest avenger pic.twitter.com/NE3Px0bx64 — ashlea ‎⧗ (@queenromxnov) October 6, 2021

For those who don’t want to watch it, it basically sees Natasha being handcuffed and taken over by Ross. You even see Taskmaster being taken in, potentially setting up the Thunderbolts maybe? We then see both Ross and Natasha sitting in a truck with her being escorted away while they have a brief conversation. Natasha then removes a bobby pin from her jacket and escapes from the truck. Black Widow Movie Review: Florence Pugh Steals Scarlett Johansson’s Deserving Thunder in Her Underwhelming Solo Outing! (LatestLY Exclusive).

That’s the gist of the scene, and while there are illogical implications like why there wasn’t anyone else with her in the truck, it did help explain a bit. It’s a shock that this was left on the cutting room floor because this would honestly make for a good explanation as to what happens after the final battle.

This isn’t the first time Marvel has cut out a key scene from their films. Avengers: Age of Ultron was especially notorious for this reason. Many key scenes explaining certain bits of plot were just left out and some scenes from the trailer didn’t make it in at all Black Widow is currently available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

