Blake Lively to Lead Netflix’s Post-Apocalyptic Thriller Film ‘Dark Days at the Magna Carta’

Actor Blake Lively is teaming up with filmmaker Shawn Levy for post-apocalyptic thriller "Dark Days At The Magna Carta". According to Deadline, Netflix has picked up the feature project after a round of competitive bidding.

The movie hails from up-and-coming writer Michael Paisley. Described as a "character driven narrative". Blake Lively Trolls Hubby Ryan Reynolds by Sharing His Quarantine Ponytail.

The film will feature Lively as a woman who must take extremes measures during a catastrophic event going in order to save her family. The 32-year-old actor will also produce the movie through her company B for Effort alongside Kate Vorhoff. Blake Lively Teases Hubby Ryan Reynolds, Says She Keeps Right Swiping His Gym Trainer on Instagram but It Doesn’t Work.

Levy, who is looking forward to release of his upcoming movie "Free Guy", featuring Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds, will produce with 21 Laps partner Dan Cohen.