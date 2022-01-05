Bradley Cooper is one of the most talented and emotive actors in Hollywood right now. The job of an actor is to tell a story through his emotions and Cooper does that wonderfully in all his roles. Whether it be voicing a raccoon in space or recovering from a bad hangover in Las Vegas, Cooper always has your eyes set on him. Watching him on screen is one of the best parts about his film and Cooper always makes sure to give a great performance. Nightmare Alley Trailer: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett Are Dangerous Manipulators Ready To Create Some Drama (Watch Video).

Cooper always does a great job at diving into films that put their characters in often the most difficult situations. He has been locked in an intergalactic prison with a bunch of misfits, fought a purple alien and had his friend lost in Las Vegas. These just make for some really fun and great premises. So to celebrate Bradley Cooper’s 47th birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best films according to IMDb. Bradley Cooper Birthday: Aloha, Burnt, Hit an Run – 5 Movie Quotes by the Actor That Prove He Is the Coolest of All.

The Hangover (7.7)

A genre defining comedy that saw four friends go on a bachelor party to Las Vegas, The Hangover is a riot from start to finish. The film that launched Cooper’s career, The Hangover saw him play the role of Phil, and he was one of the best parts of the film. In a film that pushed the boundaries of what could be done in a comedy, The Hangover is a great watch.

Silver Linings Playbook (7.7)

Teaming up with David O Russell, Cooper stars in this film that sees him play the role of Pat, a man with Bipolar Disorder. Pat wants to find his estranged wife and in doing so comes across a woman who would help him on a given condition. The chemistry between Cooper and Lawrence is what makes Silver Linings Playbook amazing to watch.

Guardians of the Galaxy (8.0)

Guardians of the Galaxy was one of the biggest surprises of the last decade. The movie basically proved that the audience will watch anything if you attach the Marvel logo to it. Featuring a band filled with misfits, the best way to describe Guardians is Marvel’s version of Star Wars. It’s a great adventure that features great characters along with some great comedy.

Avengers: Infinity War (8.4)

Avengers: Infinity War was a superhero crossover like no other. Filled with a ton of characters and a culmination of the entire MCU, the movie boasted great action and visuals. The Guardians return here again and Rocket is still a heavy part of the story. It is a great feat for science fiction films and provided a cliffhanger that would make you want the next film immediately.

Avengers: Endgame

In what was set up to be the finale of a huge saga, Marvel surprisingly stuck the landing with Avengers: Endgame. Our heroes take the fight to Thanos this time around in order to get back the Infinity Stones. The film was a great closing chapter for certain characters and left us more excited than ever for the future of MCU. Especially Cooper’s Rocket, who was amazing in this film.

Well we can’t wait to see how Bradley Cooper’s career evolves. He is a great actor who chooses exceptionally good films to star in. With this we finish off the list and wish Bradley Cooper a very happy birthday.

