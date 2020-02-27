Britney Spears Shares Video of the Moment When She Broke Her Foot While Dancing

Britney Spears and Boyfriend Sam Asghari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Singer Britney Spears has just put out a video that captured the exact moment when she broke her foot. She took to Instagram to share the clip, in what seemed to be a studio. The "Baby One More Time" hitmaker rocked in an yellow sports bra and a pair of black shorts. She danced to the beat, jumped around, and did multiple spins as well as some hair flipping. Near the end of the video, however, a crack sound could be heard echoing in the studio, and the singer fell to the floor holding her foot, reports aceshowbiz.com. Britney Spears Faces Fractured Foot As Injury After Dancing, Boyfriend Sam Asghari Wishes Her Quick Recovery (View Pics)

Introducing the video, the singer captioned: "I haven't danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot!!!! And yes …. I know I'm barefoot …. don't laugh but I grip the floor better that way !!!!" She added, "PS you can hear where I broke my foot here ….. sorry it's kind of loud !!!!!" Britney Spears Spotted Wearing a Medical Boot Days after Taryn Manning Wrote a Cryptic Post Concerned About Her Crossroads Co-Star.

Britney Spears Shares Video of the Moment She Broke Her Foot

Spears posted the Instagram footage a little over one week after she was spotted sporting a medical boot while visiting a tanning salon in Los Angeles. Days after the sighting, her boyfriend Sam Asghari confirmed she has broken a bone in her foot. He shared a series of photographs that saw the singer sporting a cast.