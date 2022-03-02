Bryce Dallas Howard has become quite the successful star in Hollywood now. Being a great actor while also doing some amazing directing on the side, Howard has certainly achieved a lot. Following in her father, Ron Howard’s footsteps, she clearly is doing great with acting and directing. Being an exceptionally talented person, Howard has a great way of surprising everyone with her performances. Zack Snyder Birthday Special: From Flash Reversing Time to Batman Warehouse Fight, 6 Best Sequences From the Justice League Director’s Films!

Starring in productions such as Black Mirror and Jurassic World, Howard has clearly garnered a great reputation. With having some really amazing roles under her filmography, she has really pushed her acting skills to the limit. So to celebrate Bryce Dallas Howard's 41st birthday, we are taking a look at five of her best performances.

Hilly Holbrook (The Help)

The Help features a great cast all around. Howard plays the role of Hilly Holbrook, a rich white woman living in Mississippi. The great thing about Howard’s performance is how she brings out the snobby look at this character and how believable she makes it look like.

Story (Lady in the Water)

Starring in this M Night Shyamalan joint, Howard plays the role of Story. Story is basically described as spirit in the film and comes close to dying many times through the course of this story. Howard really sells the fear of the character.

Rosaline (As You Like It)

Howard plays the role of this classic Shakespearean character and does wonders in the role. In the story she disguises herself as a male after she is heartbroken and banished off into a forest. This one of Howard’s best roles and really put her on the map.

Claire Dearing (Jurassic World Films)

Claire Dearing is one of Howards big blockbuster characters. Claire being in charge of the dinosaurs at Jurassic World, shows great amount of passion for them. It’s this passion showcased by Howard at the helm really helps connect the character to the audiences.

Lacie Pound (Black Mirror: Nosedive)

Nosedive features Howard’s best performance to date. Seeing how she navigates herself through this world where a social media score defines someone’s life, Howard really did wonders as Lacie Pound. It’s a gut wrenching performance that sees Howard express range like never before.

Bryce Dallas Howard returns to the big screens this summer with Jurassic World: Dominion, we can’t wait to see her final chapter in the series. With this we finish off the list and wish Bryce Dallas Howard a very happy birthday.

