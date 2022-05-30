Rapper Cardi B watched a yacht sink while on holiday. While on the beach with her husband and rapper Offset, she captured the sinking boat on camera, and shared it on social media. Cardi B Met Gala 2022 Look: American Rapper Shines in All-Gold Dress Red Carpet.

The 29-year-old rap star tweeted: "I can't believe I'm actually watching a yacht sink." In the video, which has been viewed more than one million times, the boat can be seen becoming submerged in the water while she expressed her shock as she witnessed the incident.

View tweet below:

I can’t believe I’m actually watching a yacht sink pic.twitter.com/dLL3ZJJv9R — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 28, 2022

"What the f**k! Oh my God. It's sinking," she said. "Y'all see this? Y'all see this?! Oh my God, they can't do that. Is there no big boat that can save it? It's gone, it's gone. Bye bye! Bye! Oh my God. It's gone. It's gone. Oh my God!"

Just minutes later, Cardi took to her Instagram Stories to confirm that no one was on board the ship when it started to sink. The raptress wrote: "A whole yacht sinked in front of our face. Luckily no one was in there." Cardi B to Guest Star in Animated Show 'Baby Shark's Big Show!' as Sharki B.

The incident came just days before Cardi is set to star in a new episode of Nickelodeon's animated preschool series Baby Shark's Big Show as a parody of herself named Sharki B.

The official synopsis of the episode reads: "In the special episode, Baby Shark and William meet the ferociously fun rap icon Sharki B, who is swimming into Carnivore Cove to perform her splash hit dance craze, The Seaweed Sway."

