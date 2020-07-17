Cardi B and Offset's daughter Kulture celebrated her second birthday last week. The rapper duo was too excited for the big day of their toddler and even brought a fancy gift of her. This gift was just a $8,000 Birkin bag! They shared the moment on social media while treating their 2-year-old kid with an expensive branded bag. The fans were called this out saying that that gift did no good to the child. Now, Cardi B has called out people for calling them out. Cardi B Gets Her Vagina Bleached in an NSFW Instagram Video! What Is Vaginal Bleaching? Know More About Intimate Area Lightening.

In her latest post she went on saying, "When celebrities buy their kids jewelry and designer (expletive), people be like, 'Kids don't care about that. They only care about toys and candy. Yeah, they only care about toys and candy, but the thing is the kids also go outside. You know what I'm saying? Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places, celebrity kids, they go do red carpets."

She further added, "If I'm fly and Daddy's fly, then so is the kid. If I'm wearing Cha-nay-nay, my kid's having the same same, you know what I'm saying? It's not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they'd be outside in diapers." She also shared the glimpse of the doll houses they brought for their daughter from LOL.

