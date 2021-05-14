Cate Blanchett is one of the most loved Australian actresses who has worked in several blockbuster films. She has managed to woo us all in every genre of film that she has worked on. Whether it was her role in the fantasy series Lord of The Rings & The Hobbit or her phenomenal performance as Hela in Thor: Ragnarok or the silly dilly Rom-Coms that she has been a part of, the versatile actress has made her presence felt in every character. Cate Blanchett Quotes: Celebrate American Actress’ 50th Birthday With Memorable Quotes and Sayings.

Apart from her acting, Cate Blanchett has certainly mastered the trick to look damn gorgeous every time she steps out. She has also groomed herself into a better version of herself with every appearance. Even at this age, Cate has a distinct aura around her and her intimidating persona can be quite alluring at times. Today, Blanchett is more about being feminine and fun and her outings emulate the same emotions. Not just that, the Ocean's 8 actress has also often experimented with her hairstyle. We never see her with the same hair for a long time. Cate Blanchett on Gender Disparity in Hollywood: Pushing Towards Equality Is Not Just a Fashionable Moment in Time.

Today as the actress celebrated her 52nd birthday, we take a look at some of her best hairstyles to date. Check it out:

The Beachy Waves

The Beachy Waves

The Perfect Messy Hairdo

The Perfect Messy Hairdo

Rocking That Sleek Haircut

Rocking That Sleek Haircut

The Red Hair Looks Amazing On Her

The Red Hair Looks Amazing On Her

Bob Cut Suits Cate

Bob Cut Suits Cate

Cate Blanchett is very careful when it comes to her appearances. She rarely disappoints and keeps slaying all the time. Here's raising a toast to her infallible self. Join us in wishing her a very happy birthday.

