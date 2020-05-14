Cate Blanchett Quotes: Celebrate American Actress’ 50th Birthday With Memorable Quotes and Sayings

Cate Blanchett Quote (File Image)

Cate Blanchett has been one of the most loved Australian actresses who has wooed us all in every genre. Whether it is with her role in the fantasy series Lord of The Rings & The Hobbit, her phenomenal performance as Hela in Thor: Ragnarok or the silly dilly Rom-Coms, the versatile actress has made her presence felt in every character. Born on May 14, 1969, Cate Blanchett has made us fall in love with her on every stage. As the actress celebrates her 50th birthday, fans cannot help but revisit some of the most inspiring and moving quotes and statements that the actress has made over the years. Cate Blanchett Birthday Special: Her Red Carpet Outings are Testament of Her Refined Taste and Sophisticated Choices (View Pics).

An unflinching supporter of feminism, Cate Blanchett has been known to make some of the most honest, unfiltered and valuable points in these conversations. The actress has been associated with the Sydney Theatre Company right from the beginning of her career and even held the position of CEO of the company, alongside her husband, Andrew Upton. They both also have a production company called Dirty Films, which has produced some notable movies like Little Fish. Thor Ragnarok Actress Cate Blanchett in Talks to Play Lilith in Borderlands Adaptation.

Cate has several awards and accolades to her kitty and won her first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her acclaimed portrayal of Katharine Hepburn in Martin Scorsese's The Aviator. The actress has also bagged the Academy for Best Actress for her role in Blue Jasmine. She went on to win three Golden Globe Awards, and three British Academy Film Awards. As the actress and her fans celebrate her birthday, here are some of the most famous and inspiring quotes made by Cate Blanchett.

Cate Blanchett Quote (File Image)

“If You Know You Are Going to Fail, Then Fail Gloriously.” Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett Quote (File Image)

“I Love Strange Choices. I’m Always Interested in People Who Depart From What Is Expected of Them and Go Into New Territory.” Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett Quote (File Image)

“Someone Might Have a Germ of Talent, but 90 Percent of It Is Discipline and How You Practice It, What You Do With It. … Instinct Won’t Carry You Through the Entire Journey. It’s What You Do in the Moments Between Inspiration.” Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett Quote (File Image)

“It Was Only When I Realized How Actors Have the Power to Move People That I Decided to Pursue Acting as a Career.” Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett Quote (File Image)

“Violence and Racism Are Bad. Whenever They Occur They Are to Be Condemned and We Should Not Turn a Blind Eye to Them.” Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett Quote (File Image)

“Mind the Gap – It’s the Distance Between Life As You Dream It and Life As It Is.” Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett Quote (File Image)

“Marriage Is a Risk; I Think It’s a Great and Glorious Risk, As Long as You Embark on the Adventure in the Same Spirit.” Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett Quote (File Image)