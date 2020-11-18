The first footage for the upcoming action thriller, Chaos Walking, is finally here. The movie stars Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley in lead roles, while Nick Jonas features as a key character. The full-fledged trailer will drop on Thursday, but the 15 seconds-long teaser gives us a glimpse of the chaos. Tom's character is very surprised to see a live female human. Turns out, the movie is set in a time where a mysterious pathogen has wiped out all females. Tom's expressions resemble how the boys reacted in The Maze Runner at the arrival of the first girl. Tom Holland Begins Shooting for Spider-Man 3 in Atlanta (Watch Video).

The official plot synopsis of the film reads, "In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by 'the Noise' – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets." Uncharted: Tom Holland Unveils his First Look as Nate and Well, It's Nice to Meet Him.

Check Out The Teaser Of Chaos Walking:

Chaos Walking is based on the 2008 YA novel The Knife of Never Letting Go by Patrick Ness. There are a lot of sci-fi elements in play. For instance, Tom's character seems to be glitching (?) in the first teaser. Doug Liman has directed the film. He has the smash-hit Edge Of Tomorrow to his credit.

