Actor Tom Holland admits being scared while taking on his role in the new crime drama Cherry. The film casts him as a soldier-turned-bank robber who suffers from PTSD, and the Spider-Man star says he was not sure if he could do justice to the role. Cherry Trailer: Tom Holland Is an Army Veteran Struggling With PTSD in the Russo Brothers Film (Watch Video).

"I was on the Disney lot doing my last day of work on Avengers: Endgame when Joe and Anthony mentioned a movie they wanted to do. I was immediately up for it. I was like, 'I'm in for whatever you guys are doing. If it's just two pages of dialogue, or an entire film, I'm there'," Holland told an interview with OK! Magazine, according to femalefirst.co.uk. Cherry Movie Review: Russo Brothers’ Gritty Drama Starring Tom Holland Is an Unfortunate Misfire (LatestLY Exclusive).

He added: "And then they sent me the book on which the story was based and I was blown away. This is something very different for me. I was massively scared too." The actor wanted to make sure his portrayal spread the right message.

"I wanted to please everyone and do justice to the story and to the thousands of stories around the world that are about recovery, addiction, or PTSD. I felt a real sense of responsibility to get it right," he said.

