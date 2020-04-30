Chris Pratt, Natalie Portman, Angelina Jolie Send Heartfelt Condolences on Irrfan Khan's Death 

Irrfan Khan Death - Chris Pratt, Natalie Portman, Angelina Jolie (Photo Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday, April 29 leaving his fans and industry colleagues extremely saddened by his sudden loss. Considered to be one of the finest actors in Bollywood, the actor's death was mourned by celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan among others. Those who worked with Khan shared amazing stories of working with not only a talented star but also a loving person like him. Khan's career though was way beyond Bollywood and the actor had established himself extremely well internationally with films such as Life Of Pi, The Namesake, Jurassic World, Inferno among several others. Irrfan Khan's Untimely Demise Creates a Ripple of Grief Across International Cinema; The Academy Tweets.

Irrfan received an equal amount of love and affection from Hollywood as he did from Bollywood and on hearing the news of his sad demise, famed international celebrities who worked with him, conveyed their grief and condolences over losing an artist like him. Actors Chris Pratt, Natalie Portman, Kal Penn took to Twitter to mourn the death of Irrfan Khan. Also his A Mighty Heart co-star, Angeline Jolie shared a message remembering his work. Speaking to IANS, Jolie said, "I had the privilege of working with Irrfan Khan on the set of A Mighty Heart. He stood out for his generosity as an artist, which made it a pleasure to work in any scene with him. I remember the intensity of his commitment, and equally his smile. I send my condolences and my sympathy to his family, his friends, and all admirers of his work, in India and around the world." Check out tweets and posts from other celebrities below. The Amazing Spider-Man Director Marc Webb Gives An Honourable Tribute To Late Irrfan Khan, Says ' I Am Forever His Dedicated Fan' (View Tweet).

Chris Pratt:

So sad to hear about the passing of screen legend @irrfank Irrfan Khan played Masrani in Jurassic World. He was an exquisite actor and human. He will be missed. — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 29, 2020

Natalie Portman:

Natalie Portman, Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kal Penn:

Irrfan’s art and humanity will be badly missed. Never seen someone use the beats of silence so beautifully to convey so much about who we are. Sending love to Sutapa and the family. pic.twitter.com/L3NN1wuz6H — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) April 29, 2020

Mindy Kaling:

The loss of Irrfan Khan - at such a young age - is devastating. He was my favorite actor. I can’t think of someone who gave such layered and thoughtful performances but was also a movie star; you couldn’t take your eyes off of him onscreen. Love and peace to his family. pic.twitter.com/OjwhNgXgJu — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 29, 2020

Given his work spanning over 30 years, the actor certainly touched many lives personally and professionally. Khan was known for being one of the most versatile actors and will be remembered eternally for the legacy of work he has left behind.