Chris Rock Splits with Girlfriend Megalyn Echikunwoke After Four Years of Dating

Chris Rock and Girlfriend Megalyn Echikunwoke (Photo Credits: Twitter)

American comedian Chris Rock is finally single as he splits with girlfriend Megalyn Echikunwoke after four years of dating. Chris and Megalyn began dating in 2016 and reports said that the 'Almost Family' star had moved into Rock's home in New Jersey. Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael Split Within a Month of Their Engagement.

The pair split up privately a few months ago before he stole the show at the Oscars where he poked fun of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, according to Page Six. Further Page Six also reported: "One source said Rock wasn't ready to settle down again after his painful divorce from his wife of 18 years, Malaak Compton-Rock, which was finalized in 2016. Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters Split In Just 12 Days After Their Marriage.

"Echikunwoke was the comedian's first girlfriend since he split from wife Malaak Compton-Rock, with whom he shares two daughters Zahra and Lola.