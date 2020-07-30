Christopher Nolan, one of Hollywood's most accomplished directors celebrates his birthday today and fans have been busy singing his praises since morning. The Inception director who's known for his brilliance and the kind of cinema he makes is celebrated for all his past projects and even the ones he'll make in future. From Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy to his upcoming release, Tenet, Nolan's been always admired for his craft and his direction skills that he puts across. Christopher Nolan Birthday: Inception, Dunkirk, Dark Knight Trilogy - Here's Where You Can Watch the Ace Director's Brilliant Films Online.

Christopher Nolan's fans believe he's modern-day Alfred Hitchcock. Though his releases are often tedious for your minds and they even boggle it to some extent, we simply adore the kind of ideas he backs. From Memento to Interstellar, Nolan's filmography is filled with masterpieces and he continues adding such feathers in his already glorious hat. As the big director gears up to cut his birthday cake, here's looking at how Twitterati is showering him with heaps of praises and warm wishes. Have a look. Tenet First Reactions: IMAX Employees Mind Blown By the Christopher Nolan Film, Call It 'Beautifully Made'.

The Dark Knight Will Be Remembered for So Many Reasons

Happy Birthday, Christopher Nolan! In 2018, I wrote an essay on the impact ‘The Dark Knight’ had on the superhero genre and its influence on increased award show eligibility.https://t.co/aqXoev4xSc — Julius (@jbridge4th) July 30, 2020

Christopher Nolan is Not a Name, It's a Brand

#ChristopherNolan is not a Name, it's a BRAND Wish you a very Happy Birthday CHRISTOPHER NOLAN Sir💐#HappyBirthdayChristopherNolan pic.twitter.com/NPqoqwuCTo — PAVAN KUMAR J™ (@pavankumar_31) July 30, 2020

The Most Innovative Director of His Time

#Repost christophernolannnn with make_repost ・・・ Happy 50th Birthday to Christopher Nolan! The most innovative director of his time! His movies have inspired not only my love for cinema, but my love for life! How… https://t.co/s8dTxnLpek — ✮Bad_Wobot ツ (@Bad_Wobot1013) July 30, 2020

A Legendary Director

He Has a Point

No matter which superstar in the movie..if movie directed by Christopher nolan..then film know by only Nolan's movie.. #ChristopherNolan — SNEHAL (@__Fuzzy_Spuffy_) July 30, 2020

With Love, From a Fan

Happy 50th birthday to the ace filmmaker, a genius, mastermind Christopher Nolan. The man who creates own buzz for film without having no franchise. I, your biggest fan wish you Happy birthday. Keep making films and keep entertaining us. Waiting for Tenet release. Love you ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/cIwxwUJAfa — Kuber (@sirkuver) July 30, 2020

Cheers to the Man Who Changed Batman for So Many

The man who changed #Batman is celebrating his big 50. #ChristopherNolan is a genius. All his films are masterpieces. Celebrate tonight by watching a film of his. Tonight we watch - The Prestige 🎥🎞🎞🎞🎞🎞🎞🎞🎞🎞🎞🎞🎞🎞🎞 https://t.co/0HQm7m3xL0 — Michael Rodriguez (@MikeR1139) July 30, 2020

A Genius, A Legend

Happy 50 years to one of my all time favourites, the British legend, the brilliant Christopher Nolan! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Ozu6pB9dFr — Gabe 가베 (@hndmaidenonfire) July 30, 2020

Coming to his next release, Tenet will finally hit the screens in some selective countries on August 26. The film is also expected to release in the US during the Labour Day weekend though its release date for India is still unknown. The movie stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Kenneth Branagh and Indian actress Dimple Kapadia in key roles.

