Christopher Nolan, one of Hollywood's most accomplished directors celebrates his birthday today and fans have been busy singing his praises since morning. The Inception director who's known for his brilliance and the kind of cinema he makes is celebrated for all his past projects and even the ones he'll make in future. From Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy to his upcoming release, Tenet, Nolan's been always admired for his craft and his direction skills that he puts across. Christopher Nolan Birthday: Inception, Dunkirk, Dark Knight Trilogy - Here's Where You Can Watch the Ace Director's Brilliant Films Online.

Christopher Nolan's fans believe he's modern-day Alfred Hitchcock. Though his releases are often tedious for your minds and they even boggle it to some extent, we simply adore the kind of ideas he backs. From Memento to Interstellar, Nolan's filmography is filled with masterpieces and he continues adding such feathers in his already glorious hat. As the big director gears up to cut his birthday cake, here's looking at how Twitterati is showering him with heaps of praises and warm wishes. Have a look. Tenet First Reactions: IMAX Employees Mind Blown By the Christopher Nolan Film, Call It 'Beautifully Made'.

The Dark Knight Will Be Remembered for So Many Reasons

Christopher Nolan is Not a Name, It's a Brand

The Most Innovative Director of His Time

A Legendary Director

He Has a Point

With Love, From a Fan

Cheers to the Man Who Changed Batman for So Many

A Genius, A Legend

Coming to his next release, Tenet will finally hit the screens in some selective countries on August 26. The film is also expected to release in the US during the Labour Day weekend though its release date for India is still unknown. The movie stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Kenneth Branagh and Indian actress Dimple Kapadia in key roles.

