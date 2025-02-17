'The Odyssey' first look (Image source: film's official X handle)

Los Angeles [US], February 17 (ANI): The wait is finally over as the first look picture of ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan's directorial 'The Odyssey' has been unveiled.

In the picture, Matt Damon could be seen donning the role of Odysseus. He's all decked up in a warrior's robe.

He will appear alongside an expansive cast including Tom Holland, Mia Goth, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal and John Leguizamo, as per Variety.

Damon's role was revealed Monday morning through the film's official X account. The post included a photo of him in character and read, "Matt Damon is Odysseus. A film by Christopher Nolan, #TheOdysseyMovie is in theaters July 17, 2026."

"The Odyssey" follows the Greek champion Odysseus on his tumultuous journey home after the Trojan War. The story was first scribed by the ancient Greek poet Homer over 2,000 years ago and is one of the oldest stories still enjoyed by modern readers.

Nolan penned the script and serves as director and producer. His wife, Emma Thomas, will also produce under the pair's Syncopy banner.

"The Odyssey" marks the third collaboration between Nolan and Damon. "The Departed" star had a supporting turn as Leslie Groves in the seven-time Oscar winner's "Oppenheimer" and played a small role in Nolan's sci-fi epic "Interstellar." (ANI)

