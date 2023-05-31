Colin Farrell is one of Ireland’s most exceptionally gifted actors. A character actor in the pure sense of the word, he is a star like no other who takes every role of his extremely seriously. It doesn’t matter what he has to do for the role, but Farrell will be up to the challenge of it no matter what. This is what makes him so enjoyable to watch, because you know he will never break your interest in the story. Colin Farrell Speaks in Support of the WGA Strike at a Picket Line, Says it's 'Unfair' What's Happening to the Writers (Watch Video).

Colin’s filmography has been filled with some really great films. From exploring the breaking up of a friendship to trying to find love in an absurdist story, these movies pack for some heavy punches and deliver big time. So, to celebrate Colin Farrell’s 47th birthday, here are five of the actor’s best films to check out.

After Yang

A science fiction drama from Kogonada, After Yang is a deeply emotional watch that sees the emotionally closed off Jake try his best to fix the family AI robot that everyone deeply loves. Colin in particular is highly impressive here in a tale that feels fresh in the sci-fi genre.

In Bruges

Martin McDonagh is someone who excels in black-comedy, and In Bruges is a perfect example of that. Following two Irish hitmen hiding in London, it’s the perfect watch that will definitely have you giggling but will even provide you with a layered story. Not to mention, the chemistry of Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell being off the charts.

The Lobster

An absurdist drama from the highly imaginative mind of Yorgos Lanthimos, The Lobster follows the bachelor called David as he moves into a hotel that helps you find a partner in 45 days. If you can’t find a partner in those 45 days though, you turn into an animal. With Farrell putting on some masterful talent on screen here, this black-comedy is worth a watch.

The Batman

Matt Reeves reinvented the Dark Knight in 2022 in a way that no one saw coming. Following Batman as he investigates the murders being committed by the Riddler, the film was a faithful depiction of DC’s most iconic superhero with Robert Pattinson delivering a great performance. Not to mention, Farrell as Penguin was an inspired casting too that paid off immensely well.

The Banshees of Inisherin

A heartbreaking tale of a friendship ending, The Banshees of Inisherin sees two friends stop talking to each other after one grows tired of the company. Martin McDonagh helms this movie brilliantly with Gleeson and Farrell delivering career best performances. It’s definitely 2022s best watch. The Banshees of Inisherin Movie Review: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson’s Tragicomedy Is an Outstanding Tale of a Heartbreaking Saga of Friendship (LatestLY Exclusive).

Colin Farrell definitely is one of the best talents of our time and we can’t wait to see him return as the Penguin again in his own series. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

