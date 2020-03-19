COVID-19: These Are the 5 Things Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wants Her Fans to Stock Up Amid the Coronavirus Scare (Watch Video)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Practice social distancing, wash hands at regular intervals, cover mouth and nose while coughing and sneezing, avoid travelling, etc. are some of the precautionary measures that are been constantly reminded to individuals to prevent infection spread. From the government to doctors, all are ensuring the safety of individuals from COVID-19 that has spread across countries. Thousands of lives across the globe have been affected due to coronavirus. Amid the coronavirus scare, here’s what Priyanka Chopra Jonas wants her fans to stock up. Priyanka Chopra Collaborates with WHO to Spread Awareness Over Coronavirus Outbreak.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a video on Instagram in which she has mentioned about the five things that individuals can stock up amid such tensions around the world. Those five things are – compassion, love, joy, gratitude and kindness. While sharing the post Priyanka wrote, “There are so many other things to stock up on right now. Please look out for each other and the people who are most at risk for #Covid19.” Priyanka Chopra Snuggles With a Cute German Shephard And Says Hugs Make Staying Home Better (See Pics).

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Message To Her Fans

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also requested her fans to rely on authentic source regarding all the information on COVID-19. To raise further awareness on coronavirus, Priyanka has arranged an Instagram live session with top personnel of the World Health Organization on Thursday at 12.30 pm PST. Dr. Tedros (director-general of WHO) and Maria Van Kerkhove (technical lead for COVID-19 at WHO) would joining the live video session.