Emma Stone is the second actor to take on the role of de Vil for the big screen after Glenn Close played her in the 1996 '101 Dalmatians' adaptation and its 2000 sequel '102 Dalmatians'. Her film Cruella is now playing in theatres globally and will be coming to India on August 27. The Indian fans of the star were quite excited to see the star in this iconic role but the sad news surrounding the movie is that the flick is now available to stream on torrent and other sites.

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Cruella movie download, Cruella movie download in 720p HD, Cruella 2021 movie in 1080 HD download and so on. The movie on these sites is in HD, which looks not in favour of the makers. The first licit version of Cruella showed up on torrent sites such as RARBG and 1337x. The leak happened merely half an hour after the film's release on Disney+. The Disney film is available for anyone to watch in full-HD 1080p and 4K 2160p resolution with support for Dolby Atmos audio.

Emma Stone recently revealed that she wasn't shocked by how dark Cruella de Vil's backstory is in Disney's new live-action film 'Cruella'. While promoting the movie with co-star Emma Thompson, Stone told Variety, "Surprise is hard when you've been attached to the movie for four years and you've seen many different incarnations of the script. I wasn't surprised because I had seen all the permutations it was going through." Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked Online on TamilRockers and ThePirateBay! Robert Downey Jr Tweets, 'Keep Those Spoilers to Yourself'.

Thompson, who plays Cruella's fashion designer nemesis Baroness, said her favourite Cruella look was the dress that she wears on the back of the garbage truck. While preparing for her role, Thompson said she took some inspiration from Alexis Carrington Colby on 'Dynasty'. Portrayed by Joan Collins on the 1980s primetime soap, Alexis is a legendary TV character infamous for being the ultimate backstabbing power-hungry diva.

