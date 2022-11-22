Though it has been a short while since Dacre Montgomery entered into the big leagues of acting, he did not fail to impress audiences with what are perhaps two of his career's most important roles. One being Billy Hargrove in the show Stranger Things and the second being Steve Binder in Elvis. His costumes in the show and movie were definitely fashionable and ones that gave the characters the perfect touch. The Broken Hearts Gallery Trailer: Dacre Montgomery and Geraldine Viswanathan Welcome You to a World of Memories Where Romance Brews.

Although sometimes I frequently wonder if Dacre did have a part to play in the costumes for Steve and Billy as well. He often looks like he walked off a runway even in real life and is always serving sui generis fashion in a way only he can. So to celebrate his birthday today, let's take a look at 7 of his best outfits on Instagram that he served on a silver platter, in true Dacre Montgomery fashion. 7 Terrific Red Carpet Appearances By Millie Bobby Brown!

New York and a Leather Jacket

The Vintage Look

Stunning With a Smile

The Godfather Get-up

Red Carpet Ready

Beautifully Black and White

Dark Room Stunning

A very Happy Birthday to Dacre Montgomery! The actor will also lead a ghost story next, alongside Phantom Thread star Vicky Krieps, which is currently in pre-production. When Dacre is not busy acting he also runs his podcast, DKMH which he launched in July 2019.

