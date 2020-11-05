Are you the one who has been dumped in a relationship? Do you have problems letting go of thoughts about your past love? Then well, The Broken Hearts Gallery trailer is made just for you. The film is going to release in theatres on November 20, 2020, and so before the same, the makers have teased fans with a final glimpse from it and we are impressed. While the story of the flick does look relatable, its the leads Geraldine Viswanathan and Dacre Montgomery who are the star of the video. The Christmas Chronicles 2 Trailer: Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Embark on a Journey to Defeat the Evil This Festive Season (Watch Video).

The trailer starts with Geraldine's (Lucy) pals entering her room and trying to get her out of the bed as she has been dumped, publicly embarrassed and fired from her job as an art gallery assistant all together. However, the twist in the tale comes in when she (all drunk) by mistakenly enters into the car of Dacre Montgomery (Nick) and from there on her coincidental meet-ups with this man leads to the formation of The Broken Hearts Gallery. The Midnight Sky Trailer: George Clooney's Directorial Looks Frightening for 2020 (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Below:

Helmed and penned by Natalie Krinsky, the movie is produced by the sensational singer Selena Gomez. Apart from the leads, Molly Gordon, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Suki Waterhouse, Phillipa Soo, Arturo Castro, Taylor Hill, Ego Nwodim, and Bernadette Peters also play key roles in the film. The movie is releasing in theatres on November 20. Stay tuned!

