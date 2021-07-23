Daniel Radcliffe, your beloved Harry Potter celebrates his birthday on July 23. While the actor will forever be known as the one who killed Voldemort, Daniel has certainly come a long way since then. His journey in the film industry has been remarkable and he continues to be a fan favourite even today. Right from signing biographical dramas to playing villainous roles, Daniel has attempted all and continues to impress us with his smart choices. And while we'll celebrate his special day by planning a marathon of all Harry Potter movies, we won't be stuck at just that. The Lost City of D: Daniel Radcliffe To Play a Baddie in Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum's Romantic Comedy.

To celebrate the performer that he is, we have curated a list of his five best endeavours (other than Harry Potter) that you should and must check out. From horror to action-comedy, the list has all the different genres. So go ahead and enjoy Daniel Radcliffe at his best! Daniel Radcliffe Birthday: 7 Best Harry Potter Moments of the British Actor That Cast His Charming Spell on Us!

The Woman in Black

For those who love the horror genre, this one is a must for you. It isn't exactly gory and that's precisely what works in its favour. The movie will keep you on the edge of your seat throughout and will satiate the horror love in you in the end. Daniel plays a solicitor in the movie who's sent to review some personal papers of a deceased lady. However, he later discovers the secret of a woman in black who's haunting the manor. The villagers are terrified of her presence as they lose a child every time she appears.

Guns Akimbo

Daniel Radcliffe plays a computer programmer whose nightmare comes alive when he wakes up with guns tied to his hands. However, he must make the most of this scenario to save his ex-girlfriend from her kidnappers. This was a mindless actioner that slyly took a dig at the gaming culture. But it was super entertaining nonetheless.

Kill Your Darlings

A biographical drama that delves deeper into the lives of some of the earliest members of the Beat Generation. Daniel plays the role of Alen Ginsberg who meets Lucien Carr, William Burroughs and others to start a new literary moment. As the movie progress, it also highlights other societal issues that were prevalent even in the 1940s including how Carr was sexually molested by one of his professors that eventually led to his killing. The movie overall received all the positive reactions.

Now You See Me 2

This may be an unpopular opinion but the sequel to Now You See Me wasn't as bad as the critics tagged it as. Daniel ditches his good boy image for this one and plays an evil tech mogul who compels the illusionists, Four Horsemen to steal a revolutionary decryption device for him.

December Boys

December Boys revolves around a group of orphaned boys who are all born in December. While they have all given up the hope of being adopted, their friendship is tested when they hear a rumour about a couple who's thinking about adopting one of the orphans. The boys compete amongst themselves as they feed on their desire to get adopted and have a real family.

Happy Birthday, Daniel Radcliffe!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).