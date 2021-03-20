American superstar Daniel Radcliffe has joined the star cast of Paramount's rom-com drama The City Of D by taking a villainous role in the film. Deadline reported that the movie which also stars American actors Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum as leads, will revolve around a reclusive romance novelist (Bullock), who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum). The Lost City Of D: Patti Harrison Boards Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum’s Romantic Adventure at Paramount

Following the idea, the story moves on after a kidnapping attempt that sweeps them both into a cut-throat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions. Meanwhile, Radcliffe who is best known for playing the ultimate hero Harry Potter has already stepped into the shoes of villain with movies like 'Now You See Me 2', Patti Harrison and Da'Vine Joy Randolph are starring in this movie which is being directed by Adam and Aaron Nee, according to Deadline. The Lost City Of D: Channing Tatum in Final Talks to Star Opposite Sandra Bullock in Romantic Action-Adventure at Paramount.

The script is written by Dana Fox. Bullock is also producing through her Fortis Films banner, with Liza Chasin's 3dot Productions. Seth Gordon is attached to produce via Exhibit A. On the work front, the 31-year-old star Daniel Radcliffe who last starred in 'Swiss Army Man', 'Guns Akimbo' is playing the lead in TBS's 'Miracle Workers', which will be heading into its third season soon.