The Killer Movie Review: Every time David Fincher announces a film he is directing, excitement is inevitable. With movies like Se7en, Fight Club, The Social Network, Zodiac, and Gone Girl in his repertoire, it's almost certain that one of these has found a place in every cinephile's heart. Even what some might call his 'average' films, be it The Game, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, or Panic Room, rise above the standard fare. So it is with great regret that I must admit I'm not a fan of his latest Netflix release, The Killer. David Fincher Birthday Special: From Madonna's Vogue to Justin Timberlake's Suit & Tie, 5 Beautiful Music Videos The Mank Director Has Shot!

The Killer follows an unnamed assassin (or should I say, the man with many names), portrayed with absolute finesse by Michael Fassbender, a master at portraying characters who look impermeable yet are profoundly tormented. We witness his meticulous preparations for the next hit, hours spent scouting the target's surroundings, and an internal monologue that oscillates between profound philosophical reflections on life and caustic quips, while often echoing his mantras of success as a hitman, such as 'Anticipate, not improvise' or 'avoid empathy', or something in that regard.

However, despite his scrupulous planning, which even includes controlling his heartbeat to a mere 60 beats per minute, the hit goes awry. The rest of the film delves into the aftermath and his efforts to tie up loose ends.

Watch the Trailer of The Killer:

The Killer is a narrative presented entirely from the perspective of the titular assassin. We gain insight into every thought as he traverses the globe, dealing with those he believes have betrayed him and assuming new identities along the way. On paper, this is a brilliant concept, and with the formidable Fincher at the helm, the movie should have been mind-blowing. Michael Fassbender Birthday: 5 Best Moments of the Actor as Magneto From the X-Men Films!

A Still From The Killer (Photo Credits: Netflix)

Regrettably, The Killer possesses a certain impenetrability that prevents it from being as engaging as Fincher's other works (a problem plaguing his previous film, Mank). The director's signature touches are present, the craftsmanship is evident, but there are too many layers obscuring our understanding of the protagonist, despite his ceaseless inner musings. Throughout the film, the assassin makes morally questionable decisions, like eliminating two unsuspecting individuals just for doing their jobs, which should have made him a character of greyish intrigue. However, the narrative's detached tone hinders our connection with the character, especially when he easily overcomes most of his obstacles. Though the killer's internal yammings are occasionally fun, I wonder if they could have been more incisive had Fincher collaborated with his Ths Social Network writer, Aaron Sorkin.

A Still From The Killer (Photo Credits: Netflix)

Brief moments of intensity arise when he confronts his lawyer/handler (Charles Parnell) or when he pursues the Brute (Sala Baker), a thug who harmed someone he cares about, leading to a riveting, blood-soaked confrontation. Another intriguing sequence features a dinner table discussion involving the remarkable Tilda Swinton, who recounts a tale of a hunter's grisly fate for missing his mark. Does it hold significance for the killer's predicament? Perhaps, but the film fails to engender enough investment for me to truly care about the parallels.

Final Thoughts

While David Fincher's directorial prowess is undeniably present in The Killer, the film falls short of the captivating narrative depth seen in his previous works. Despite a stellar performance from Michael Fassbender and flashes of intensity, the film's nearly impermeable layers and emotionally distant storytelling make it a less engaging addition to Fincher's esteemed filmography. The Killer is streaming on Netflix from November 10.

Rating: 2.5

