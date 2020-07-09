Imitation is the truest form of flattery, they say. It's definitely true but we feel credits should be shared even if that's the case. In the case of John Wick 3-Parabellum's poster illustrator, an opportunity to create original art for Netflix would be a better gratification. Billelis, a 3D Illustrator and art director, who has worked on Mortal Kombat 11 and others, took to Twitter to reveal that the poster of the OTT's newest show Warrior Nun looks rather similar to Keanu Reeves' movie. Billelis has deep concerns about it. John Wick 4: Chad Stahelski Reveals He Will Use Deleted Scenes From ‘Parabellum’ For Keanu Reeves’ Upcoming Movie

Billelis makes it clear in the following tweets that he doesn't mean to sue them for it but wants the streamer to give a chance to design for them as well. He believes it could be a great collaboration. That definitely is quite a refreshing response coming from someone whose artwork seems to have similarities with Warrior Nun's poster.

It's a joke, the illustrator believes

For clarity yes I did the John Wick artwork. Please retweet as this is an absolute joke. — Billelis®️ (@billelis) July 7, 2020

This is what he actually wants...

I do understand you can’t trademark a style and I’m not here to sue or give hate. I simply deserve to be seen as an artist and for Netflix to allow me the opportunities to create key art for them as I feel it would be a great collaboration. Thank you — Billelis®️ (@billelis) July 7, 2020

Lionsgate, who released the film in the US, takes it as a compliment though...

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. https://t.co/LkFxEO64dp — Lionsgate (@Lionsgate) July 8, 2020

Well, we will have to wait for Netflix to come up with a reply if they wish to. What do you think about it?

