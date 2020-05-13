Val Kilmer's Batman Forever Had a Subplot of Bruce Wayne Discovering that His Parents' Death was His Fault

Batman Forever Poster (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The reason why Bruce Wayne becomes Batman was to avenge his parents' death and of course to fight the crimes in the Gotham city but that's secondary. The episode is probably the worst chapter in his entire life but imagine a scenario wherein he'd come to know that he was always responsible for their death. While no Batman movie in the past had highlighted this storyline or should we say didn't risk having it, Val Kilmer's Batman Forever had this similar subplot.

Akiva Goldsman, co-screenwriter on Batman Forever in his recent interaction with Collider revealed his earlier plans for the movie and why the story arc of Bruce Wayne discovering his parents' death was his fault didn't make it to the final cut. "For me, Batman Forever was all about Bruce finding his father’s journal and in it, it said, ‘Martha and I want to stay home tonight, but Bruce insists on going to see a movie,’ and you discover it was all [Bruce], he’s been holding on to the guilt all the way through about being responsible for his parents’ deaths. None of that makes the cut because we shot it and we tested it, and the audience was not interested in the psychological component of the drama at that point," Goldsman said while also explaining the reason why test audiences rejected it. "That was not what they were coming to comic book movies for," he was told.

That's certainly one aspect of Batman that never got highlighted and speaking of this reminds us of Robert Pattinson's recent quote on the same. In his new interaction with GQ, when the Twilight actor was asked if he's worried about getting compared to previous Batman(s) like Christian Bale, Val Kilmer, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton and George Clooney, the British lad simply dissed any possibility. For him, the movie is about finding a "gap." The gap in here refers to an angle or a plot that has never been explored before. Hopefully, Pattinson won't disappoint and neither would Reeves.