If the COVID-19 pandemic was not there haunting the globe, we'd be raving about the Disney film, Mulan. The live-action remake of the animated film of the same name looked imaginatively superior from the trailer. Fans across the globe were excited for its March 27, 2020 release. It was moved to July 2020. But now, it seems like that the studio will have to postpone again. Right now, only Tenet is sticking to its July 31 release date, after delaying it once already. And as per reports, other Hollywood biggies are looking at a reshuffling of release dates once again. Mulan First Reactions Out! Critics Call the Live-Action Remake Sexy, Fantastic and Mature (Read Tweets).

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections is increasing in California, Texas and Florida in the States. India, too, is seeing a rise in the number of cases. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has said that lack of social distancing is spreading the virus.

Moreover, Mulan's prime market will be China, where theatres have still not opened. And there has been no update when they will be. As per reports, if Mulan does open on July 24, it will open in IMAX theatres and enjoy one week of screens until Tenet opens. Mulan Final Trailer: Liu Yifei's Warrior Gears Up for a Fight, the Antagonists Make an Appearance (Watch Video).

As per a report by Fox News, Disney executives are rethinking the strategy and a decision on Mulan will be taken soon.

