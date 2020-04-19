Dua Lipa Reveals She Writes the Best Music During Daytime, Here’s Why

Dua Lipa (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Singer Dua Lipa says she writes best when she is in a bright and airy milieu -- that is during daytime. Asked what her chosen spot to write music was, the pop star replied: "In the studio, but it has to be bright and airy with lots of windows. I like to write during the day, I'm not such a big fan of, like, dark studios with purple lighting." Dua Lipa was speaking to Attitude.co.uk, reports aceshowbiz.com. Dua Lipa Reveals She Doesn’t Smoke or Drink Alcohol When She’s Touring.

Last month, She shared that Kim Petras and Sam Smith are her favourite LGBTQ+ artists. "Kim Petras. I really like 'Heart To Break', such a good song. But then, wait! Can I take it back? I love Kim, but then my baby, Sam Smith!" On what she loves about Smith, Dua Lipa said: "I just love them so much: their voice; the way they write; the person that they are and what they stand for. They're beautiful. I'm trying to pick my favourite Sam song ... 'I'm Not The Only One' is a heart-breaker." Saturday Night Live Shoot With John Krasinski and Dua Lipa Halted Amid Coronavirus Scare

The 24-year-old singer also shared that her favourite diva is the late Whitney Houston.