Amitabh Bachchan Sends Eid Wishes to Fans Through Coolie’s Iqbal and Gulabo Sitabo’s Mirza Sheikh, Prays ‘Peace Harmony and Love for All’ (View Tweet)

Amitabh Bachchan Eid Wish (Photo Credits: Insta)

Currently, the entire globe is going through a crisis which is called coronavirus. And due to the same, Ramadan, this year is also going to be different as the occasion of joy will be celebrated by people within the confines of their homes. However, these gloomy times have not lessened the morale of any and people across are celebrating Eid al-Fitr (May 23-24) with much joy. Even our Bollywood celebrities are extending their wishes to fans on this auspicious occasion. Now, it's Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan who has wished his 42.3 million followers on Twitter a 'Happy Eid' in quite a unique style. Yep, you read that right. Amitabh Bachchan Tweets a ‘Folded Hands’ Emoji for Unknown Reasons and Gets Brutally Trolled for His Silence Over JNU Violence.

The superstar who is known to be quite vocal on social media took to his micro-blogging site Twitter and showered Eid Mubarak wishes. However, not one but Big B shared two posts and requested for peace, harmony and love for all. In his first tweet, Senior Bachchan presented a collage which sees his film Coolie's (1983) character Iqbal Khan and his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo's (2020) character Mirza Sheikh in one frame wishing Eid al-Fitr. On the other hand, the star's second tweet sees a normal him with an Eid Mubarak message. Amitabh Bachchan Falls For Another WhatsApp Forward; Wishes Everyone 'Happy Birthday' Based on Rare Phenomenon That is Simply Basic Maths!

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet Below:

T 3539 - EiD Mubarak .. peace harmony and love for all .. pic.twitter.com/oNHkw7Ixwo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 24, 2020

Here's One More:

T 3540 - Eid Mubarak to all and the prayers on this auspicious day for peace .. for harmony .. for good health .. for friendship and love .. for ever .. bring us together in peace and love and in the continuity of brotherhood sisterhood and family .. be ONE .. be in ONE .. pic.twitter.com/hl7L2oJmdb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 24, 2020

Well, Big B surely knows how to grab the attention also while wishing Eid, as with the tweet he also made his fans realise his filmy journey from 1983 till now. From the time, the actor posted the Ramadan wish, admirers have flooded his comment section with positive messages. Here's wishing all an Eid Mubarak from team LatestLY. Stay tuned!