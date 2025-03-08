Emily Osment, best known for her role as Lilly Truscott in Hannah Montana and Hannah Montana: The Movie, is making headlines for her personal life. The actress has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, Jack Anthony, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’. Their marriage, which lasted just five months, has come to an end. According to reports, Emily and Jack began dating in 2021, got engaged in June 2023, and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on October 12, 2024. However, court documents obtained by TMZ indicate that the couple officially separated on December 7, 2024. Rapper Offset Seeks Joint Legal Custody of Three Children Amid Ongoing Divorce Proceedings With Estranged Wife Cardi B.

Emily Osment and Jack Anthony Divorce

Legal filings further reveal that Emily Osment and Jack Anthony had a prenuptial agreement in place, ensuring a smooth legal process. The documents also confirm that the couple did not have any children together. Addressing the split, Emily shared with TMZ, "I think with any big decision in your life, whether it’s relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision. Ultimately, it didn’t work out." While she did not go into further details, her statement suggests a mutual decision to part ways. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Officially Divorced, No Spousal Support To Be Paid – Reports.

On the work front, Emily Osment is currently starring as Mandy in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, a spin-off series where she reprises her role from Young Sheldon.

