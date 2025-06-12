Andrew Richardson, Zubin Varla and Adam Young have come on board for the third season of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'. Richardson will be a series regular, while Varla and Young will appear in recurring roles in Prime Video's show, according to Variety. ‘The Lord of The Rings: The War of The Rohirrim’ Movie Review: A Forgettable Return to Middle-Earth! (LatestLY Exclusive)

Richardson, a British actor with an extensive resume of stage roles, previously appeared in films such as Daughter of the Bride, The Independent, Jack London's Martin Eden and Killer Among Us. His television credits include Extraplotations, Fantasy Island and The Last O.G. Varla, also hailing from the U.K., has already been credited with voice work in The Rings of Power. Some of his previous TV credits include Andor, Holby City, Deep State, Will and Strike Back. On the film side, Varla has appeared in A Little Life and stage-to-screen broadcasts of Dara and A Midsummer Night's Dream. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Amazon Series Reveals LOTR Character Posters With Only Hands.

Young, a London-based actor, is best known for playing Jim-Bob in the 2021 horror sequel Don't Breathe 2. His TV credits include Masters of the Air, Romantic Getaway, The Witcher: Blood Origin and EastEnders. Other Rings of Power cast members include Charlie Vickers, Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charles Edwards, Robert Strange and Markella Kavenagh. The Rings of Power Season 3 is produced by showrunners J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay.