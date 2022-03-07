After the SAG Awards, another starry award night took place recently to celebrate cinema. Film Independent Spirit Awards 2022 took place yesterday (March 6) and we saw some obvious and some surprising wins at the award night. The in-person ceremony took place in Santa Monica and was hosted by Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman. This time around, awards were presented out not only in film categories but also in TV categories, which were added last year. India's Pebbles AKA Koozhangal Gets Nominated For Best International Feature Film at 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
The Lost Daughter was the big winner at the 37th annual Independent Spirit Awards. The film bagged the Best Feature Award, while Maggie Gyllenhaal won the awards for best screenplay and best director for the film. Troy Kotsur won the award for best supporting male actor for CODA. Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, Drive My Car also bagged the prestigious award. SAG Awards 2022: CODA Star Troy Kotsur Becomes the First Deaf Actor to Win Individual Honour for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.
Check out the complete list of the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards winners:
Best Feature (Given to producer)
The Lost Daughter
A Chiara
C’mon C’mon
The Novice
Zola
Best Male Lead
Simon Rex, Red Rocket
Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey
Frankie Faison, Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian
Udo Kier, Swan Song
Best Female Lead
Taylour Paige, Zola
Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice
Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern
Patti Harrison, Together Together
Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One
Best Supporting Male
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Colman Domingo, Zola
Meeko Gattuso, Queen of Glory
Will Patton, Sweet Thing
Chaske Spencer, Wild Indian
Best Supporting Female
Ruth Negga, Passing
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Amy Forsyth, The Novice
Revika Reustle, Pleasure
Suzanna Son, Red Rocket
Best Director
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Janicza Bravo, Zola
Lauren Hadaway, The Novice
Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon
Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure
Best Female Performance In A New Scripted Series
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts
Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls
Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blindspotting
Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Covenant
Best Male Performance In A Scripted Series
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Olly Alexander, It’s A Sin
Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Ashley Thomas, THEM: Covenant
Best International Film (Award given to the director)
Drive My Car (Japan)
Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia)
Director: Juho Kuosmanen
Parallel Mothers (Spain)
Director: Pedro Almodóvar
Pebbles (India)
Director: P S Vinothraj
Petite Maman (France)
Director: Céline Sciamma
Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico)
Director: Tatiana Huezo
Best Editing
Joi McMillon, Zola
Affonso Gonçalves, A Chiara
Ali Greer, The Nowhere Inn
Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent, The Novice
Enrico Natale, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Best Cinematography
Edu Grau, Passing
Tim Curtin, A Chiara
Ante Cheng, Matthew Chuang, Blue Bayou
Lol Crawley, The Humans
Ari Wegner, Zola
Producers Award
Lizzie Shapiro
Brad Becker-Parton
Pin-Chun Liu
Best Ensemble Cast In A New Scripted Series
Reservation Dogs (Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike, FunnyBone)
Best New Non-Scripted Or Documentary Series (Given to the creator, executive producer, co-executive producer
Black And Missing
The Choe Show
The Lady And The Dale
Nuclear Family
Philly D.A.
Best New Scripted Series (Given to the creator, executive producer, co-executive producer)
Reservation Dogs
Blindspotting
It’s A Sin
The Underground Railroad
We Are Lady Parts
Robert Altman Award (Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)
Mass
Best Screenplay
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Mike Mills, C’mon, C’mon
Todd Stephens, Swan Song
Nikole Beckwith, Together Together
Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, Zola
Truer Than Fiction Award
Jessica Beshir, Faya Dayi
Angelo Madsen Minax, North By Current
Debbie Lum, Try Harder!
Best First Feature (Given to director and producer)
7 Days
Holler
Queen of Glory
Test Pattern
Wild Indian
Best First Screenplay
Michael Sarnoski; story by Vanessa Block, Pig
Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Wild Indian
Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown, Cicada
Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern
Fran Kranz, Mass
Best Documentary
Summer Of Soul
Ascension
Flee
In The Same Breath
Procession
Someone To Watch Award
Alex Camilleri, Luzzu
Michael Sarnoski, Pig
Gillian Wallace Horvat, I Blame Society
John Cassavetes Award (Given to the best feature made for under $500,000)
Shiva Baby
Cryptozoo
Jockey
Sweet Thing
