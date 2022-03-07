After the SAG Awards, another starry award night took place recently to celebrate cinema. Film Independent Spirit Awards 2022 took place yesterday (March 6) and we saw some obvious and some surprising wins at the award night. The in-person ceremony took place in Santa Monica and was hosted by Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman. This time around, awards were presented out not only in film categories but also in TV categories, which were added last year. India's Pebbles AKA Koozhangal Gets Nominated For Best International Feature Film at 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

The Lost Daughter was the big winner at the 37th annual Independent Spirit Awards. The film bagged the Best Feature Award, while Maggie Gyllenhaal won the awards for best screenplay and best director for the film. Troy Kotsur won the award for best supporting male actor for CODA. Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, Drive My Car also bagged the prestigious award. SAG Awards 2022: CODA Star Troy Kotsur Becomes the First Deaf Actor to Win Individual Honour for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

Check out the complete list of the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards winners:

Best Feature (Given to producer)

The Lost Daughter

A Chiara

C’mon C’mon

The Novice

Zola

Best Male Lead

Simon Rex, Red Rocket

Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey

Frankie Faison, Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian

Udo Kier, Swan Song

Best Female Lead

Taylour Paige, Zola

Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice

Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern

Patti Harrison, Together Together

Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One

Best Supporting Male

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Colman Domingo, Zola

Meeko Gattuso, Queen of Glory

Will Patton, Sweet Thing

Chaske Spencer, Wild Indian

Best Supporting Female

Ruth Negga, Passing

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Amy Forsyth, The Novice

Revika Reustle, Pleasure

Suzanna Son, Red Rocket

Best Director

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Janicza Bravo, Zola

Lauren Hadaway, The Novice

Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon

Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure

Best Female Performance In A New Scripted Series

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts

Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls

Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blindspotting

Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Covenant

Best Male Performance In A Scripted Series

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Olly Alexander, It’s A Sin

Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Ashley Thomas, THEM: Covenant

Best International Film (Award given to the director)

Drive My Car (Japan)

Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia)

Director: Juho Kuosmanen

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Director: Pedro Almodóvar

Pebbles (India)

Director: P S Vinothraj

Petite Maman (France)

Director: Céline Sciamma

Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico)

Director: Tatiana Huezo

Best Editing

Joi McMillon, Zola

Affonso Gonçalves, A Chiara

Ali Greer, The Nowhere Inn

Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent, The Novice

Enrico Natale, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Best Cinematography

Edu Grau, Passing

Tim Curtin, A Chiara

Ante Cheng, Matthew Chuang, Blue Bayou

Lol Crawley, The Humans

Ari Wegner, Zola

Producers Award

Lizzie Shapiro

Brad Becker-Parton

Pin-Chun Liu

Best Ensemble Cast In A New Scripted Series

Reservation Dogs (Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike, FunnyBone)

Best New Non-Scripted Or Documentary Series (Given to the creator, executive producer, co-executive producer

Black And Missing

The Choe Show

The Lady And The Dale

Nuclear Family

Philly D.A.

Best New Scripted Series (Given to the creator, executive producer, co-executive producer)

Reservation Dogs

Blindspotting

It’s A Sin

The Underground Railroad

We Are Lady Parts

Robert Altman Award (Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)

Mass

Best Screenplay

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Mike Mills, C’mon, C’mon

Todd Stephens, Swan Song

Nikole Beckwith, Together Together

Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, Zola

Truer Than Fiction Award

Jessica Beshir, Faya Dayi

Angelo Madsen Minax, North By Current

Debbie Lum, Try Harder!

Best First Feature (Given to director and producer)

7 Days

Holler

Queen of Glory

Test Pattern

Wild Indian

Best First Screenplay

Michael Sarnoski; story by Vanessa Block, Pig

Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Wild Indian

Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown, Cicada

Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern

Fran Kranz, Mass

Best Documentary

Summer Of Soul

Ascension

Flee

In The Same Breath

Procession

Someone To Watch Award

Alex Camilleri, Luzzu

Michael Sarnoski, Pig

Gillian Wallace Horvat, I Blame Society

John Cassavetes Award (Given to the best feature made for under $500,000)

Shiva Baby

Cryptozoo

Jockey

Sweet Thing

