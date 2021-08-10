Free Guy is just days off its release and has had quite a neat reception. Critics have been praising the new Ryan Reynolds starrer for its fun premise and charming cast. Free Guy is set in an open world video game and follows Guy who is a non-playable character in it. After becoming aware that he is in a video game, Guy takes a step to become a hero accompanied by allies in a race against time to save the video game before it gets shut down. The film also stars Jodie Comer, Joe Keery and Taika Waititi, while it's being directed by Shawn Levy of Stranger Things fame. Free Guy Early Reactions: Ryan Reynold’s Goofy Character Wins Hearts of the Critics.

Ryan Reynolds has brought the same energy to the marketing of Free Guy as he did for Deadpool. From the hilarious promos to making a reaction video for its trailer featuring Deadpool and Korg, the marketing campaign here has been entertaining to say the least. With the trailers it is clear that Free Guy takes heavy inspirations from video games. So of course in an absolutely amazing move, 20th Century Studios dropped a bunch of posters for Free Guy paying homage to some video game classics. Free Guy New Trailer: Ryan Reynolds Is On A Mission To Be A Great Guy But Then ‘God Is A Troll’ (Watch Video).

Check Out Free Guy New Posters Below:

Check out these epic #FreeGuy posters inspired by iconic video game covers. 🎮💥Get tickets now to see @FreeGuyMovie in theaters this Friday! https://t.co/NY5ZtSFkDS 1/2 pic.twitter.com/2jssi6TYLe — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) August 9, 2021

These posters sure have spiked our interest in the movie just due to how amazing the marketing campaign has been. It is very reminiscent of what Warner Brothers did for Ready Player One where they recreated a bunch of classic movie posters with characters from the films. Free Guy is slated to release on August 13, 2021.

