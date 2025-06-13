It’s Friday the 13th—2025’s first and only Friday the 13th. What makes June 13 even spookier is that it is also Jason Voorhees’ birth date. The iconic antagonist of the ‘Friday the 13th’ horror film franchise, renowned for his relentless killing spree, was born on June 13, 1946. With ‘Friday the 13th’ being the centre of this pop culture craze, the internet is filled with posts citing the coincidence. Soon, Friday the 13th, funny memes took over the social media platforms. Users are going wild with humour as they share hilarious jokes and eerie posts. While a section of people may brace for the superstitions associated with the date, the internet is here to lighten the mood with spooky memes.

Friday the 13th is one of the best-known Western superstitions. It occurs when the Gregorian calendar's 13th day of the month falls on a Friday. While it is often cited as a bad omen, the ‘unlucky’ date has long been a staple of pop culture. Most notably being the title of the long-running film franchise. Last year, Friday the 13th was on the calendar twice. And for 2025, the occurrence is only once. Whether you are a little ‘stitious’ (in Michael Scott’s voice) or just love the horror franchise that has made this date iconic, these Friday the 13th memes will surely entertain. With Jason Voorhees’ birth date falling today on June 13, the humour has doubled, and so has the eeriness on social media posts. You can’t miss any of them!

It's Friday the 13th!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eduardo Kačić (@filmesdokacic)

Spooky Coincidence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Frida Cinema (@thefridacinema)

It's Eerie AF!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gio Contreras (@jasonvoorheezy_)

Agreed!

Friday the 13th is still better than Monday the whatever ~ Unknown pic.twitter.com/PnPF3nxIrL — The Lunar M.D.™️ 🌑 (@rocsid808) January 13, 2023

The Jokes on Who?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aeon Cruz (@aeonmonster)

Especially Tonight!

I’m sure this is being posted everywhere but it’s my favorite meme whenever a Friday the 13th comes around pic.twitter.com/o8WKxmBU3I — ꚠ𖤢ꛘ (@Radix13Lecti) January 13, 2023

Geddit?

For all those that will be battling Jason Vorhees today, I wish you luck. #FridayThe13th pic.twitter.com/dPWqhK8Jds — Forever and Everfall (@ForeverEverfall) January 13, 2023

Totally!

This Friday could be an all timer pic.twitter.com/fhG5jB5529 — Friday The 13th: The Franchise 🪓 (@F13thFranchise) June 12, 2025

The Spook Day!

The happiness that fills me when my birthday falls on Friday the 13th. pic.twitter.com/SvyxQz8CgE — Dream 🌞🌙🀄RDC7️⃣🇬🇧 (@ADreamWithin13) June 10, 2025

Oh How!

Full moon & Friday the 13th in the same week!!🙄 pic.twitter.com/0alJj3qYZy — ❤🖤❤🖤 (@Julssszz1) June 12, 2025

The Chills Are Real

So, are you ready to celebrate Friday, June 13, 2025? The playful take on horror’s iconic character Jason and clever twists on the ‘unlucky’ date itself will get you into the Friday the 13th spirit—without the nightmares.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2025 07:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).