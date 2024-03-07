Gal Gadot and her husband, Jaron Varsona, are one of the most loved couples in Hollywood. They tied the knot in 2008 and have been giving major relationship goals since then. On Thursday, Gal announced that she gave birth to the couple's fourth child— a baby girl named Ori. The actress shared a photo from her hospital bed, which shows her holding her newborn daughter. In the Instagram post, Ori's face is not revealed; however, the picture is enough to melt your heart. While Ori was born in March 2024, here's what you need to know about Gal and Jaron's other three daughters. Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt Teaches Telugu to Co-star Gal Gadot During Film’s Promotion (Watch Video).

Gal gave birth to her first child, daughter Alma, on November 5, 2011. The Wonder Woman actress often shares adorable photos of her baby girl on Instagram. Gal and Jason extended their family by welcoming their second daughter, Maya, on March 10, 2017. Interestingly, Gal shot for her movies Justice League and Wonder Woman while pregnant with Maya. Heart of Stone: Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt Form a Close Bond on the Sets of the Netflix Film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

Later, on June 29, 2021, Gadot welcomed her third daughter, Daniella. And now, with Ori joining their family in 2024, its a house full of adorable girls, a Wonder mom, Gal Gadot and a 'pretty cool daddy'.

