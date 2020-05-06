George Clooney Birthday Special: 10 Fan-Favourite Roles That Make Him the Coolest Cat in Hollywood

George Clooney, one of the most handsome men on planet Earth, who defined how cool salt-and-pepper look can be, is turning 59 on May 6, 2020. Here's us wishing the man, who proved that there is something called aging gracefully, Many Many Happy Returns of the Day. And also hoping that he gives us the secret of what makes him tick on screen and beyond that! George Clooney Birthday Special: 5 Screen Appearances of the Hollywood Superstar That You Might Have Missed!

Clooney began his career with films that are right into the B-movie category (Return to Horror High, Grizzly II: The Predator, Return of the Killer Tomatoes). It was his recurring role of Mark "Ace" Kolmar in the television series E/R that made him a household name. As for his Hollywood career, From Dusk till Dawn gave him his breakout success, while the role of Batman in the much derided Batman & Robin pushed him into more popularity. With his forays into direction production that also earned him Oscar noms and one win (Best Film - Argo), Clooney has proved himself to be Jack of all trades and a Master of a few. Last but not the least, he has also made a name for himself in the field of philanthropy and social activism, with his graceful better half, Amal Alamuddin. Amal Clooney Looks Angelic In A Floor-Length White Gown As She Accompanies George Clooney To The Buckingham Palace Party.

On the occasion of his birthday, let's look at 10 of his most popular roles that endeared him to his fans.

Seth Gecko in From Dusk Till Dawn

Seth Gecko is what we call an anti-hero in every sense. When we first meet him, he is a criminal on the run with his sadistic brother. But by the end of the film, he is a badass vampire killer. Well, there is no perfect role to announce you are going to be a superstar in Hollywood.

Jack Foley in Out of Sight

From one less likeable criminal to a more likeable one. Clooney, I believe, had made a fine career playing charming men on the wrong side of the law. In Steven Soderbergh's Out of Sight, he plays a bank robber who escapes from prison and is working out his next heist, only to fall for the cop trying to catch him. The highlight of this crime-comedy is the sizzling chemistry Clooney shares with Jennifer Lopez, and their car trunk scene is quite hot, despite the lack of sex of other forms of affection.

Everett in O Brother, Where Art Thou?

The Coen Brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou? is a satirical take on Homer's epic poem The Odyssey set during the Great Depression. Clooney plays a criminal on the run (again!), along with John Turturro, and Tim Blake Nelson's characters who comes across weird characters and weirder experiences, including Klu Klux Klan, while on run.

Danny Ocean in Ocean's Eleven Trilogy

Ocean's Eleven trilogy is one of the coolest set of movies made, and Danny is one cool sonofabitch. He is a smooth operator whose successful heist schemes are products of a brilliant mind. With Brad Pitt's Rusty for company, he is an unbeatable force, whose wrong side you should never get on. Just ask Terry Benedict, The Night Fox and Willy Bank.

Bob Barnes in Syriana

In this Stephen Gaghan thriller, George Clooney plays a CIA operative caught in the politics of the oil industry. For his performance in the film, Clooney won his first ever Oscar - Academy Award for the Best Supporting Actor. The movie also stars Matt Damon, Amanda Peet, Jeffrey Wright, Tim Blake Nelson, Mark Strong, Alexander Siddig, Christopher Plummer, Chris Cooper and William Hurt.

Harry Pfarrer in Burn After Reading

The Coen Brothers' black comedy has some very popular stars in some very unconventional roles. Like Brad Pitt plays a dumb gym employee who comes across a shocking CIA secret and gets bumped in one of the most shocking yet hilarious scenes. Or Clooney as Harry Pfarrer, a US Marshal, who gets caught in the comedy of errors and ends up accidentally killing Pitt's character.

Mr Fox in Fantastic Mr Fox

Clooney voices the titular Mr Fox in this Wes Anderson stop-motion comedy that received acclaim for its animation as well as its storyline. Mr Fox is the head of his family (of foxes, duh!) who steals from the farms of three humans. As the latter plan to kill the foxes, Mr Fox now has to make sure he and the rest of the foxes are safe. Even in an animated form, Clooney continues to be a cool criminal to root for!

Ryan Bingham in Up in the Air

Clooney plays a downsizer, a person hired by companies to do the hurtful task of firing the employees they don't need. During his travels across the country, collecting miles become a source of pride for him. Ryan also enters into a casual relationship with a fellow frequent traveller, while mentoring a protege. But the sins of his job catch up with him, making Ryan realise the glam of his lifestyle is built up on the tears and frustrations of the people he is asked to let go off.

Mike Morris in The Ides of March

Clooney himself directed this political drama, where he is plays the antagonist. He plays a hotshot US Presidential candidate, who is everyone's favourite. Including his junior campaign manager, played by Ryan Gosling. The latter's illusion about his boss, however, gets shattered when he finds out the the Governor had an illicit affair with his intern, making the latter pregnant.

Matthew "Matt" King in The Descendants

In Alexander Payne's dramedy, George Clooney plays an attorney whose wife is comatose as a result of an accident. He now has to take care of his two rebellious daughters, while also dealing with a family inheritance issue. At the same time, he also learns that his wife was having an affair behind his back, as he is contemplating whether to pull the plug from her life support.