George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna Thanks Kanye West for Securing Her College Education (View Post)
Gianna Flyod, daughter of George Floyd, who died in police custody, has thanked rapper Kanye West for paying for her college education. West has promised to entriely cover the six-year-old's fees, reports aceshowbiz.com. Kanye West Creates College Fund for George Floyd’s Daughter, Donates $2 Million to Charities Associated with Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Floyd
"Thank you Kanye West for securing my college education. Thank You Kanye, Because of You I Will have a college Education... Mommy and I are so thankful for you and your family," Gianna posted on Instagram. George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna Is Now a Disney Shareholder, Thanks to Barbra Streisand
Gianna Floyd Thanks Kanye West
Gianna also tagged West's wife and reality star Kim Kardashian along with the hashtag "#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd".
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).