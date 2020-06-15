Coronavirus in India: Live Map

George Floyd's Daughter Gianna Is Now a Disney Shareholder, Thanks to Barbra Streisand

Hollywood PTI| Jun 15, 2020 01:18 PM IST
Barbra Streisand, George Floyd's Daughter Gianna (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Veteran actor-singer Barbra Streisand has helped George Floyd's six-year-old daughter Gianna become a Disney shareholder. Gianna posted a photograph on her Instagram account holding her Disney shares certificate and thanked Streisand. "Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney stockholder thanks to you," Gianna wrote. The gift package included Gianna's new stock portfolio as well as a copy of Streisand albums ‘My Name is Barbra' (1965) and ‘Color Me Barbra' (1966). Kanye West Creates College Fund for George Floyd’s Daughter, Donates $2 Million to Charities Associated with Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Floyd.

Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died last month in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in an encounter caught on video. The officer, Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter. Justin Bieber Pledges to Fight Racial Injustice After George Floyd’s Death, Says ‘I Have Benefited Off Black Culture’

Gianna Floyd Thanks Barbra Streisand For Making Her Disney Shareholder

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you 🥰🥰🥰

A post shared by GIGI FLOYD (@giannapinkfloyd_) on

Following the incident, thousands have taken to the streets across the country to express their anger at the systemic racism and police brutality.

Earlier this month, rapper Kanye West also set up a college fund to cover tuition for Gianna.

