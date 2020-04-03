Gina Carano Wishes Pedro Pascal On His Birthday With the Sweetest Post and We are Loving the Mandalorian-Cara Dunes Off-Screen Rapport

Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With Disney Plus finally starting its service in India, we bet a lot of you are now going to start binging on Star Wars: The Mandalorian. For the uninitiated, it happens to be the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise. Starring Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano in lead, the series has been garnered with a lot of love internationally. Fans are awaiting the show's second season which is expected to release in Fall 2020 though due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown may get postponed. While we already love Pedro and Gina's characters on-screen, The Mandalorian and Cara Dune, it looks like duo have hit it off pretty well off-screen too. The Mandalorian Season 2: Zombieland Double Tap Actor Rosario Dawson Boards Disney Plus Series.

Pascal recently celebrated his birthday on April 2. While friends and fans flooded the Chilean actor with warm wishes, it was Gina's wish that totally bowled us over. She had the sweetest things to say about her Mandalorian co-star and if that was any less, Pascal's comment on her post further made us realise how close this fabulous duo is. Wishing Pedro on his birthday, Gina wrote, "You make the world feel so curious, flirty and fun with such incredible depth of heart. You are truly something special Pedro.. absolutely breath taking watching your journey. You better be making the best out of your birthday today.. I’m definitely going to celebrate with you from here.. this is a great life to celebrate. " To which, Pascal responded saying, "I would donate all my organs for you, you are indescribably special !!!"The Mandalorian Trailer: The Star Wars Universe Series Gets an Action-Packed New Promo (Watch Video)

Check Out Gina Carano's Post Here:

If this isn't the sweetest thing you've read today, we don't what is. It appears that Pascal hasn't been seeing anyone since a while now. If the mushy post made you feel that something was brewing between this duo, well, Gina Carano is currently dating Muay Thai fighter Kevin Ross. Pedro on the other hand, dated his Game Of Thrones co-star Lena Headey for a while but the duo split in 2016 and has been single ever since.