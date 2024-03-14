The headliners for the 2024 edition of the Glastonbury Music Festival have been announced, and the names include Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA. The iconic British music festival is set to return to Somerset's Worthy Farm on June 26 and will go on to June 30. Dua Lipa will make her Pyramid Stage debut as the festival's Friday night headliner on a bill featuring Glastonbury veterans LCD Soundsystem and PJ Harvey, reports Variety. Glastonbury Festival 2024: Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and Camila Cabello To Perform LIVE in Worthy Farm, UK With Star-Studded Line-Up - Check DEETS Inside!

The British rock band Coldplay will make their first Pyramid Stage appearance since 2016 on Saturday night, with the only European festival appearance slated for their ongoing world tour. With the appearance, the group, which previously held the joint headliner record with The Cure, will go one past and become the first act to headline Glastonbury five times. Lana Del Rey Escorted Off Glastonbury After Late Arrival Leads to Set Being Abruptly Cut Off (Watch Video).

Check Out Glastonbury Music Festival's Deets Here:

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2024 line-up poster. Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. Tickets for this year's Festival are sold out, but our prize draw for 20 pairs is raising emergency funds to support people affected by conflict, at… pic.twitter.com/1NhUYmghuE — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 14, 2024

As per Variety, Little Simz returns to Glastonbury to play the slot immediately before Coldplay. The Sunday night headliner is SZA, making her Glastonbury debut. She will follow sets from Afrobeats star Burna Boy and Janelle Monáe. Also featured on Sunday is Shania Twain, who will make her first trip to Worthy Farm.

The complete lineup includes Cyndi Lauper, Alvvays, Anne-Marie, Arlo Parks, Arooj Aftab, Asha Puthli, Aurora, Avril Lavigne, Ayra Starr, Bar Italia, Barry Can’t Swim, Baxter Dury, Black Pumas, Bloc Party, Blondshell, Bombay Bicycle Club, The Breeders, Brittany Howard, Camilla Cabello, Confidence Man, Corinne Bailey Rae, Danny Brown, D-Block Europe, Declan McKenna, Dexys, Disclosure, Fat White Family, Fontaines DC., Ghetts, Gossip, Headie One, Heilung, High Vis, Idles, James Blake, Jamie xx, Jessie Ware, Jordan Rakei and Jungle.

