The coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellation of many major festivals around the world. From Pride Parades to music festivals, so many events are cancelled for this year, as mass gatherings are strictly prohibited from containing the spread of coronavirus that has infected people in millions. Likewise, the Glastonbury Festival, one of the famous music festivals, has also been cancelled because of the pandemic. This would have been the time for music lovers and festive-goers to enjoy the musical event. Although the event stands cancelled, it did not take away the spirit of liveliness among music lovers. Hence, Twitterati is recreating the Glastonbury moments at their home with #GlastoAtHome to celebrate Glastonbury Festival 2020 virtually. The pictures of fans reliving those moments at the comfort of their home display so many emotions related to the musical festival. From Oktoberfest to NYC Pride Parade to La Tomatina, List of Major Festivals and Events Cancelled in the Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak.

In an alternative reality, music lovers would currently be camped out in the Somerset cow pastures in South West England, preparing to listen to Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and many more famous musicians. This would have been 50 years of Glastonbury Festival. This is why the BBC is also hosting a mashup of the best-ever performances for viewers to enjoy from home.

People are encouraged to make their Glasto experiences at home with #GlastoAtHome and upload the pictures on Twitter. You can check Glastonbury 2020 virtual line-up HERE and get a taste of the fill festival experience along with BBC’s comprehensive coverage. Meanwhile, people on Twitter are all set with their Glastonbury festival experience at the comfort of their homes. It’s magical!

The good thing about #GlastoAtHome is that the Pyramid stage music starts on Thursday! pic.twitter.com/eFlhW5zBcP — Hollie ☆ エアリス (@_hsquared) June 25, 2020

@bbcglasto @glastonbury We have our Glasto at home set up - complete with our own Pyramid headliner pic.twitter.com/zV2XZpuCEn — Claire Deakins (@clairebear2606) June 25, 2020

Glastonbury Festival is a five-day festival of contemporary performing arts that takes place in Pilton, Somerset in England. Along with contemporary music, the festival also hosts dance, comedy, theatre, circus, cabaret, and other arts. It receives extensive television and newspaper coverage. Around 200,000 people attend the music festival. But this year’s event is cancelled because of the pandemic.

