Goodfellas Fame Debi Mazar Is Diagnosed with Coronavirus, Actress Reveals the News Via Instagram

Entourage alum Debi Mazar is the latest Hollywood figure to test positive for coronavirus. The 55-year-old actor shared the news about her COVID-19 diagnosis on Instagram, saying that on March 15, she woke up with a sore throat, cough, severe body aches, and a 102.4-degree fever. "I had cocktails the evening prior, and smoked a few cigarettes. I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends. I called a doctor/friend to ask if I could get the Covid-19 test on 3/16. He said NO, I didn't meet the criteria. Olga Kurylenko Health Update: Oblivion Actress Says She Is ‘Feeling Better’ Now After Being Tested Positive for COVID-19.
"I hadn't recently travelled out of the country and I hadn't been with someone who had actually tested positive. I found this kind of a CRAZY criteria for a NY'er as I had taken the subway, gone to the theatre, the grocery store, the pharmacy, hair salon etc," Mazar wrote. The actor said she found out there were tests available at a local facility in her neighbourhood. She got her test done on March 17 and was advised by doctors to self-quarantine. Games Of Thrones Actor Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive For COVID-19.
"Well... Today is day 5 and I just found out. Im hoping I've been through the worst of it already. Its very 'morphy'. One day I feel crappy and the next I'm normal. Today my lungs are heavy, but I'm tough. I can breath, and I'm going to heal here, in my own home," Mazar said. She said her family is also under quarantine now but they have showed no symptoms so far. "I think we all had it possibly already? Who knows. Anyhow, stay home people!Protect yourselves and your loved ones. Build up your immune systems. Good luck and god bless us all!" she concluded her post.
Debi Mazar Announces She Is Diagnosed With COVID-19
Before her, a number of celebrities have gone public with their COVID-19 diagnosis, including Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks and his wife, actor Rita Wilson, British actor Idris Elba, former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, Frozen 2 actor Rachel Matthews, Daniel Dae Kim, Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju and celebrated TV host Andy Cohen. The novel virus, which first originated in China's Wuhan city, has claimed over 13,000 lives so far.